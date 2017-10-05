Knicks' Jarrett Jack: Scores three points in return to floor
Jack (knee) posted three points (1-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound and one steal across nine minutes in the Knicks' preseason loss to the Nets.
Jack is coming off a torn ACL and meniscus, but it appears as though he has put the knee ailments behind him completely, as he's not listed on the team's injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Wizards. With the Knicks thin at point guard for their contest in Washington, Jack could see extended minutes behind Ramon Sessions as he continues to ease his way back onto the court.
