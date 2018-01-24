Knicks' Jarrett Jack: Solid all-around effort in loss
Jack pitched in 13 points (4-9 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, two rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 123-112 loss to the Warriors.
Jack's shot attempts were back up for a second straight game after he'd put the ball up a combined 16 times over the previous three contests. The veteran has taken 20 shots in the last two games, although he's only been able to drain 35.0 percent of them. The 13-year pro hit double digits in the scoring column for the first time in five contests as well, and he's now dished out at least six assists in eight of the last nine games overall.
