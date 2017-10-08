Knicks' Jarrett Jack: Starting at point guard Sunday

Jack is starting at point guard in Sunday's preseason game against the Nets, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Jack played nine minutes in his first on-court action since tearing his ACL and meniscus, and it looks like, with a start on Sunday, the point guard could be in for even more minutes. Jack, however, is expected to serve as the team's third string point guard this season behind rookie Frank Ntilikina and Ramon Sessions.