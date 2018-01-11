Jack scored 16 points (8-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt) while adding 10 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 122-119 double-overtime loss to the Bulls.

It's his first triple-double in nearly six years, with the last one coming on March 21, 2012 when he was a member of the Hornets -- the New Orleans Hornets, that is, prior to switching their moniker to the Pelicans and the Charlotte franchise reclaiming the nickname. In other words, it's been a while. As he's shown throughout his career, Jack can be productive when he gets a healthy workload, and with 19-year-old Frank Ntilikina the Knicks' only other real option at point guard, the journeyman should see plenty of minutes the rest of the way.

