Knicks' Jarrett Jack: Yet another DNP-Coach's Decision
Jack did not see the floor during Wednesday's 118-101 loss to the 76ers.
Jack has appeared in only one of the last 17 games, a March 17 win over the Hornets in which he had four points and one dime in seven minutes. With the team turning its attention to developing the younger players, Jack finds himself buried on the bench.
