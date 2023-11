Martin signed a two-way contract with the Knicks on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Martin was waived by New York in mid-October but has been a productive player for the G League's Westchester Knicks recently. Over six appearances with Westchester, he's averaged 10.8 points and 3.3 rebounds in 22.6 minutes per game. He's unlikely to have as much of a role with the parent club but has landed a deal that will allow him to easily move between New York and Westchester.