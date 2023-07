Martin totaled 15 points (5-14 FG, 3-11 3PT, 2-4 FT), six assists, four rebounds and two steals over 34 minutes in Sunday's 98-80 Summer League loss to the Nets.

Martin was a steady scorer for the Knicks while leading the team in assists and steals. The undrafted rookie signed a two-way contract with the Knicks on June 23 and will look to continue his solid play as he battles for a role with the main roster.