Knicks' Jeff Coby: Signs with Knicks
Coby signed a contract with the Knicks on Friday, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
The former Columbia standout has slim odds of making the Knicks' 15-man roster to begin the regular season, although he'll have a chance to prove otherwise during training camp.
