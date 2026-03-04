Knicks' Jeremy Sochan: Barely sees floor in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sochan produced no counting stats in one minute during Tuesday's 111-95 victory over Toronto.
Sochan appeared during garbage time for the third straight game, continuing to serve as nothing more than a depth piece. In seven games since joining New York, Socahn has averaged just 1.0 points and 1.1 rebounds in 5.6 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Knicks' Jeremy Sochan: Pair of defensive counters in debut•
-
Knicks' Jeremy Sochan: To sign with Knicks•
-
Jeremy Sochan: Waived Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Jeremy Sochan: Gets garbage-time run in return•
-
Spurs' Jeremy Sochan: Green light to play Saturday•
-
Spurs' Jeremy Sochan: Questionable to play Saturday•