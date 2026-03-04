default-cbs-image
Sochan produced no counting stats in one minute during Tuesday's 111-95 victory over Toronto.

Sochan appeared during garbage time for the third straight game, continuing to serve as nothing more than a depth piece. In seven games since joining New York, Socahn has averaged just 1.0 points and 1.1 rebounds in 5.6 minutes per contest.

