Knicks' Jeremy Sochan: Celebrates title after limited role

Sochan logged eight seconds of playing time during Saturday's 94-90 victory over the Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Sochan barely touched the hardwood in the final series, playing three first-half minutes in Game 4 and entering Game 5 just to watch the final clock tick down, but he walks away with a championship ring. The defensive specialist found a unique way to make his presence felt during the series, frequently seen taunting and chirping at Victor Wembanyama, his former teammate in San Antonio. It caps off a wild rollercoaster of a season for the 2022 first-round draft pick, who was waived by the Spurs in February before signing a one-year deal with the Knicks. While Sochan was completely non-existent in New York's standard rotation, his athletic traits and defensive versatility should still generate interest on the open market this summer. He will enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent looking to find a franchise willing to give him consistent developmental minutes.