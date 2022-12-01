The Knicks assigned Sims to the Westchester Knicks of the G League on Thursday, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Sims was assigned to the G League alongside Miles McBride on Thursday. Sims is averaging 4.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 13.9 minutes across 15 games in the NBA this season, including two starts. Sims will likely be recalled for Saturday's game against Dallas.