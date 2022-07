Sims and the Knicks agreed Thursday to a three-year contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Sims was drafted 58th overall by the Knicks last season and saw meaningful action as New York dealt with frontcourt injuries. He appeared in 41 games (five starts) and averaged 2.2 points and 4.1 rebounds in 13.5 minutes. Per 36 minutes, he averaged 5.8 points, 11.0 rebounds (4.0 offensive), 1.4 blocks and 1.4 assists. Sims will be competing for backup center minutes with Isaiah Hartenstein.