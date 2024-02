Sims closed Tuesday's 115-92 loss to the Pelicans with seven points (3-3 FG, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 30 minutes.

Sims moved into the starting lineup after Isaiah Hartenstein was ruled out as the Knicks continue to manage him through his recent Achilles injury. Outside of the seven rebounds and two blocks, Sims didn't offer much for managers. With Hartenstein likely to return against the Warriors on Thursday, Sims would once again fall off the fantasy radar.