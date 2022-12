Sims will return to the NBA following a one-game stint with the Westchester Knicks.

Sims has been a fringe rotation player for a majority of the 2022-23 season with the NBA Knicks but has infrequently stepped down to the G League just to get more in-game action. In 15 NBA games, Sims has averaged 4.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 13.9 minutes per game