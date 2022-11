Sims registered eight points (4-4 FG), eight rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes during Sunday's 145-135 loss to the Thunder.

Sims made all four shots he attempted and has now made all 11 of his tries on the year. He set season-highs in points and rebounds Sunday. The 24-year-old is averaging 2.9 points and 3.0 rebounds in 11.0 minutes across eight appearances.