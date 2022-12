Sims tallied 19 points (8-11 FG, 2-3 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists and one block in 28 minutes during Monday's 131-111 win over the Go-Go.

Sims collected seven offensive rebounds Monday, helping the Knicks out-rebound the Go-Go 54 to 39. Sims is averaging 19.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 2.0 assists in 25.5 minutes across two games in the G League this season.