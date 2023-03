Sims tallied eight points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 17 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 37 minutes during Thursday's 117-108 loss to the Mad Ants.

Sims was two points shy of a double-double during his brief stint with the Westchester Knicks. Despite posting a game-high 17 rebounds, his point differential was the lowest on the team at minus-17.