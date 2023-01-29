Sims finished with six points (3-3 FG), 10 rebounds, one block and one steal in 27 minutes during Saturday's 122-115 loss to the Nets.

Sims remained in the starting lineup Saturday, walking away with a modest fantasy line, including 10 rebounds. Despite being handed the starting position with Mitchell Robinson (thumb) out, Sims doesn't offer a lot in terms of overall value. He should be viewed as a streaming option across all standard leagues, at least until he can demonstrate a more well-rounded skillset.