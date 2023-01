Sims will enter the starting five for Friday's game against the Hawks.

Sims will get the first crack at the starting center job with Mitchell Robinson out at least three weeks with a broken thumb. However, the Knicks will likely run more of a rotation at the five with Isaiah Hartenstein and Obi Toppin also vying for center minutes. Sims is a solid streaming option considering his strong per-36 output of 10.1 points, 12.1 rebounds and 1.8 blocks.