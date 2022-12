Sims posted 20 points (8-9 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three blocks and one assist in 23 minutes during Thursday's 141-100 win over the Skyhawks.

Sims had all three of Westchester's blocks in their blowout win Thursday. With Sims already being recalled to the NBA, his short stint was likely done to receive extra reps while having a minimal role in the Knicks' rotation.