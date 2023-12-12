Sims is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Toronto, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Sims will make his first start of the season after logging just 25 total minutes across nine appearances thus far. Monday marks the beginning of Mitchell Robinson's 8-to-10 week absence due to ankle surgery, while Isaiah Hartenstein is active but will remain with the second unit. Sims' athleticism and rim-running style would constitute a new twist to the Knicks' offense, but it's unclear if he can provide sustainable two-way play in a larger role.