Sims produced two points (1-2 FG), seven rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes during Monday's 136-130 win over the Raptors.

Sims moved into the starting lineup, replacing Mitchell Robinson (ankle) who looks set to miss at least two months of action. Despite starting, Sims was outplayed by Isaiah Hartenstein. It does feel as though the Knicks are going to continue with Sims as the starter, making him someone to consider in deeper formats.