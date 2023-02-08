Sims collected eight points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine rebounds, two steals and one assist in 35 minutes in Tuesday's 102-98 win over the Magic.

Sims' playing time had been trending down even while he's maintained a spot in the starting five in place of the injured Mitchell Robinson (thumb), but the second-year big man out of Texas saw a big uptick in minutes Tuesday after playing no more than 27 in any of his previous five outings. The elevated run was a byproduct of backup center Isaiah Hartenstein accruing five fouls in just 13 minutes of court time, so Sims could easily see his minutes dip dramatically Friday in Philadelphia. Before running into foul trouble Tuesday, Hartenstein had handily outproduced Sims while playing more minutes in each of the previous four contests, despite continuing to come off the bench.