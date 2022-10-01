Sims missed Saturday's practice due to general aches and pains, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

It does not sound like Sims is dealing with anything serious, just the usual soreness from training camp ramping up. Barring any setbacks, he should presumably be ready for the team's season opener. He is not expected to factor heavily in the rotation once the season kicks off but will be available off the bench for frontcourt depth if needed.