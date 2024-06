The Knicks picked up Sims' $2.1 million team option Saturday, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Sims will return to the Knicks for at least one more year. This comes amid uncertainty around Isaiah Hartenstein's future with the club, as the Knicks have reported interest in bringing the big man back. Sims appeared in 45 regular-season games last year, during which he averaged 2.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 0.4 blocks across a career-low 13.0 minutes per game.