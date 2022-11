Sims registered four points (2-2 FG), four rebounds and one block over 17 minutes during Monday's 120-107 victory over the Timberwolves.

Sims shifted into the starting lineup at the expense of Isaiah Hartenstein, but failed to produce anything of note. This was an intriguing move by the coaching staff, something that may have simply been a tactical decision. To be clear, Sims is not a player to target outside of the deepest formats.