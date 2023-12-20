Sims is expected to miss 1-to-2 weeks due to the right ankle sprain he suffered in Monday's 114-109 win over the Lakers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Sims was initially deemed questionable for Wednesday's contest against Brooklyn, but the Knicks appear set to hold him out for multiple games while he recovers from the ankle injury. The third-year player has served as the Knicks' starting center for the past five games with Mitchell Robinson (ankle) out for an extended period, but Isaiah Hartenstein had absorbed most of the playing time at the position. The Knicks could choose to deploy Taj Gibson as their new starting center while Sims is out of commission, but Hartenstein should continue to dominate the minutes in any case.