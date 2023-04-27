Sims underwent season-ending surgery on his right shoulder Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Sims had already missed the last three games due to right shoulder soreness, so his absence won't affect the Knicks' playoff rotation. The procedure will require five months of recovery on rehabilitation, but the 24-year-old center should be available for the start of training camp. Sims averaged 3.4 points and 4.7 rebounds in 15.6 minutes across 52 appearances, including 16 starts, in 2022-23.