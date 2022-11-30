Sims finished with six points (3-3 FG), six rebounds and one assist across six minutes during Tuesday's 140-110 victory over the Pistons.

Sims failed to see any action in New York's last contest Sunday against the Grizzlies, but he made the most of his chances in Tuesday's win. He's shot well down low when given the chance so far this season, knocking down 75.6 percent of his attempts while collecting 4.9 rebounds over 15 games. The problem for Sims is that he's stuck behind both Mitchell Robinson and Isaiah Hartenstein on the depth chart.