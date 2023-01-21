Sims finished with 12 points (6-6 FG), eight rebounds and two steals over 28 minutes during Friday's 139-124 loss to the Hawks.

Sims got the starting nod in place of injured Mitchell Robinson (thumb) and did an excellent job while on the court. He came close to a double-double in 28 minutes of playing time and nailed every one of his shot attempts while also adding a couple of steals. While it's a small sample size and while he didn't play 30-plus minutes yet, the 24-year-old center is someone to keep an eye on to see if he continues starting and playing with similar efficiency in Robinson's absence.