Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said Monday that Sims (groin) is questionable for Tuesday's exhibition game against the Pistons, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Sims had been dealing with some general aches and pains to start training camp, but he's now being listed with a groin injury. The Knicks will likely play it safe with the reserve big man during the preseason, but it's unclear if the issue will impact his availability for the regular season.