Sims (groin) is questionable to play in Friday's preseason game versus the Pacers, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Simms will miss two consecutive preseason games with a groin injury he has been dealing with since the beginning of training camp. Without receiving much action in the preseason, it will be hard for the second-year center to crack the Knicks' rotation once the regular season rolls around. Sims' next chance to play will be next Wednesday against Indiana.