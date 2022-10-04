Sims (groin) will miss Tuesday's pre-season matchup with the Pistons, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
Sims has been dealing with injury since the beginning of training camp, but it appears that his groin is a lingering issue. It is unclear how much time he will miss, but his next chance to play will be on Friday versus Indiana.
