Sims registered 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals over 32 minutes Tuesday in Westchester's 110-105 victory over Motor City.

Sims has spent most of the season in a reserve role with the New York Knicks, but he was recently assigned to the G League to allow him to get more playing time. The rookie averaged only 6.5 minutes in 13 games with New York, preventing him from making much noise in the box score. Sims should get plenty of run with Westchester, for whom he is averaging 14.0 points, 15.5 boards, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in two games this season.