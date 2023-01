Sims finished with 10 points (5-5 FG), seven rebounds, three assists and one block across 33 minutes during Sunday's 125-116 loss to the Raptors.

Sims was perfect from the field for a second straight game, as he's now 11-for-11 in his last two matchups. He also made an impact on the boards by collecting five of seven rebounds on the defensive end. Sims should continue to see his name in the starting lineup until Mitchell Robinson (thumb) returns from injury.