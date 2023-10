Sims tallied two points (1-2 FG), 10 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal over 32 minutes in Tuesday's 123-110 preseason loss to Boston.

Sims got the starting nod due to other Knicks players resting in Tuesday's preseason contest, finishing as the only player in the contest to reach double figures in rebounds in the loss. Sims set a preseason-high in rebounds Tuesday, now averaging 1.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 blocks over three preseason contests.