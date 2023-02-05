Sims produced one rebound, two assists, one block and one steal in 21 minutes during Saturday's 134-128 overtime loss to the Clippers.

Sims remained in the starting lineup but was once again benched down the stretch. Despite his aforementioned role, Sims has been outplayed by Isaiah Hartenstein of late. He has failed to score in three straight games, adding basically nothing in terms of supporting stats. Hartenstein is clearly the preferred option right now, with Sims a non-factor, even in deeper formats.