Knicks' Joakim Noah: Active Monday vs. Trail Blazers
Noah (illness) will be active and available to play in Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.
Noah missed the team's prior two-game road trip because of an illness, but wasn't a part of the regular rotation prior to it anyway and had been inactive most nights. However, with Enes Kanter (back) out and Noah now over his illness, he'll be activated and could make his season debut against the Trail Blazers. That being said, the lack of clarity surrounding his role will be a good reason to avoid him for Monday's DFS slate.
