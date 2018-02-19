Knicks' Joakim Noah: Barred from team 'until further notice'

Knicks general manager Scott Perry said shortly after the Feb. 8 trade deadline that Noah will remain away from the team "until further notice," Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

The Knicks were surely hopeful to find a trade partner for Noah at the deadline, but that was always going to be a tall task with the veteran center's performance having declined sharply over the past two-plus years and more than $40 million remaining on his contract. It looks increasingly likely that the Knicks will eventually just write Noah off as a sunk cost and release him, as his relationship with the organization appears irreparable after he engaged in a verbal feud with head coach Jeff Hornacek during a Jan. 24 practice that resulted in the 32-year-old being restrained by teammates. The Knicks decided against suspending Noah for the incident and have instead opted for a mutual separation that could very well end up being a permanent one.