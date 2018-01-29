Knicks' Joakim Noah: Could part ways with Knicks
Noah was involved in a "heated verbal exchange" with coach Jeff Hornacek at a recent practice, and the team is exploring avenues to part ways with the veteran big man, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.
This alleged altercation would explain why Noah has been away from the team over the last few days and is not expected to be available for Tuesday's matchup with the Nets. The Knicks signed Noah to an ill-advised, four-year, $72 million deal last summer, a contract that almost immediately became a major albatross for the rebuilding franchise. Considering the money involved and Noah's dramatic drop-off in production from his peak days in Chicago, he'll be a very difficult player to move before the deadline, and the Knicks would almost certainly have to attach a valuable future draft pick or young asset to complete any deal. With that in mind, New York could look to buy out Noah at some point, though even using the stretch provision on his contract would create a long-term cap burden.
More News
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...