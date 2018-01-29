Knicks' Joakim Noah: Could part ways with Knicks

Noah was involved in a "heated verbal exchange" with coach Jeff Hornacek at a recent practice, and the team is exploring avenues to part ways with the veteran big man, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

This alleged altercation would explain why Noah has been away from the team over the last few days and is not expected to be available for Tuesday's matchup with the Nets. The Knicks signed Noah to an ill-advised, four-year, $72 million deal last summer, a contract that almost immediately became a major albatross for the rebuilding franchise. Considering the money involved and Noah's dramatic drop-off in production from his peak days in Chicago, he'll be a very difficult player to move before the deadline, and the Knicks would almost certainly have to attach a valuable future draft pick or young asset to complete any deal. With that in mind, New York could look to buy out Noah at some point, though even using the stretch provision on his contract would create a long-term cap burden.