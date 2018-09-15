Knicks' Joakim Noah: Departure from New York imminent

The Knicks are expected to part ways with Noah prior to the start of training camp later this month, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

New York has reportedly reached out to other clubs to gauge their interest in acquiring Noah, but any deal the Knicks might swing would likely hinge on their willingness to pick up most of the nearly $38 million remaining on the center's contract, which runs through the 2019-20 season. If a trade can't be worked out before camp opens, the Knicks would likely use a waive-and-stretch provision to remove Noah from the roster. Noah has played just 82 total games across the past three seasons due to both health issues and his fractured relationship with the Knicks, but the 33-year-old could still offer some value off the bench for a team thanks to his defensive abilities and passing skills.