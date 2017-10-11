Play

Knicks' Joakim Noah: Doesn't practice Wednesday due to illness

Noah did not participate in Wednesday's practice due to an illness, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Noah was originally expected to play during Friday's preseason finale against the Wizards, but he should now be considered questionable. The severity of the illness has not been disclosed, though staying away from his teammates is important, even if it's relatively minor.

