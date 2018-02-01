Knicks' Joakim Noah: Excused through trade deadline
Noah (personal) will not be required to rejoin the Knicks until after the Feb. 8 trade deadline, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Noah reportedly had a confrontation with coach Jeff Hornacek during practice on Jan. 24 and he's since been away from the team. That will likely be the case through the trade deadline, as the Knicks try and do everything they can to unload Noah's hefty contract. Whether active or not, Noah wasn't a fantasy target anyway and his absence shouldn't have an impact on the Knicks' regular rotation.
