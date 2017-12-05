Knicks' Joakim Noah: Grabs four boards in Monday's win
Noah finished with three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, and one steal in eight minutes during Monday's 115-97 loss to the Pacers.
Noah finished with season highs in essentially every category in this his second appearance of the campaign. While the absence of Kristaps Porzingis (ankle/illness) could mean a few extra minutes for Noah in the immediate future, the Knicks likely have too many centers for the 32-year-old veteran to carve out a reliable role.
