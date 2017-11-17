Knicks' Joakim Noah: Inactive again Friday
Noah will be inactive for Friday's game against the Raptors, Steve Popper of The Record reports.
Noah completed his 20-game suspension over the weekend, but he will be unavailable for the third straight game. Coach Jeff Hornacek acknowledged that the veteran will return to active duty at some point, but with the team currently playing well, he wants to avoid tweaking the rotation.
