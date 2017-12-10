Knicks' Joakim Noah: Inactive Saturday

Noah will be inactive for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Steve Popper of The Record reports.

Noah has played in just two of the last five games for the Knicks, but only saw single-digit minutes during those contests. He'll return to the inactive list Saturday, though even when does get the promotion back to the active roster, he's not a viable fantasy option.

