Knicks' Joakim Noah: Inactive Wednesday

Noah will be inactive for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

With Enes Kanter (back) healthy, Noah will be inactive and not see the floor. That doesn't come as too much of a surprise, however, as he's played just three minutes this season and doesn't seem to be a priority of coach Jeff Hornacek's moving forward.

