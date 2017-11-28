Knicks' Joakim Noah: Makes season debut

Noah had two points (1-1 FG), one rebound, and one block in three minutes during Monday's 103-91 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Noah made his season debut following his 20-game suspension and subsequent inactive tags and illness. There weren't many minutes to go around even before he returned, as Enes Kanter (back), Kyle O'Quinn, and Willy Hernangomez were all splitting the minutes at center, with the latter often being left out of the rotation entirely. As a result, it's not wise to expect Noah to force his way into playing a very meaningful role.