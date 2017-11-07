Knicks' Joakim Noah: May not be in rotation when activated
It remains unclear if Noah will be included in Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek's rotation once he's eligible to return from his 20-game suspension Nov. 13 against the Cavaliers, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
Noah has fully recovered from a pair of surgeries last spring for his knee and shoulder, but he was still inactive to kick off the current season while serving the final 12 games of the 20-game ban he was handed March 25 for violating the NBA's anti-drug policy. With the ban set to end, the Knicks are prepared to make a roster move to clear a spot for Noah, but the aging big man may struggle to get off the bench with Hornacek getting solid play from starting center Enes Kanter and top backup Kyle O'Quinn in the early going. That's already resulted in promising second-year big man Willy Hernangomez being outside of the rotation for much of the season, so it's conceivable that Noah could be as low as fourth on the depth chart at center upon returning to action.
More News
-
Knicks' Joakim Noah: Remains out of practice Thursday•
-
Knicks' Joakim Noah: Doesn't practice Wednesday due to illness•
-
Knicks' Joakim Noah: Will play Friday•
-
Knicks' Joakim Noah: Won't play in preseason opener•
-
Knicks' Joakim Noah: Undergoes surgery Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Joakim Noah: To undergo surgery, miss four-to-six months•
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...