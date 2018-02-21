Knicks' Joakim Noah: Not expected back with Knicks

Noah is not expected to return to the Knicks this season, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports. "I think that is the plan," coach Jeff Hornacek said following practice Tuesday.

Noah has been away from the Knicks since an altercation with coach Hornacek on Jan. 24. Then on Tuesday, Hornacek essentially went on to confirm that he didn't expect Noah back with the team this season. "That's something that happened three weeks ago, four weeks ago," Hornacek said. "We handled that thing with Jo. It's not finalized because he's still on the roster. We've dealt with that situation." He also added, "There's really nothing more to say about it, update it. We've moved on. He's ready to move on and maybe have an opportunity somewhere else." From everything that's been reported up until this point, it sounds like the relationship between the two sides is beyond repair and it would make sense if Noah were ultimately released despite having two years left on his original four-year, $72.59 million contract.